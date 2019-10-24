Special event to celebrate the work of Rugby's community and voluntary organisations

The important work of our borough's community and voluntary organisations will be celebrated at a special event at the Benn Hall next month.

Our Rugby, Our Future will bring together a wide range of organisations from the community, voluntary and public sectors - giving residents a chance to find out about support services on offer in the borough and opportunities to volunteer.

The free, drop-in event on Wednesday November 6 features a 'market place' with dozens of stalls showcasing the variety of services supported by the community, voluntary and public sectors.

Organisations confirmed to attend include Warwickshire Police, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Warwickshire Rural Community Council's community transport service and Warwickshire County Council's family information service.

This year's Our Rugby, Our Future also celebrates the Coventry and Warwickshire Year of Wellbeing 2019, with a number of health services represented at the event, including Coventry and Warwickshire Mind, Coventry and Rugby Clinical Commissioning Group, Carers Trust and Healthwatch Warwickshire.

Our Rugby, Our Future has been organised by Rugby Borough Council, Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA).

Cllr Emma Crane, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for communities and homes, said: "Rugby has a thriving voluntary and community sector which plays a vital role in the borough and supports a wide range of public services.

"Our Rugby, Our Future gives organisations an opportunity to meet and exchange ideas, while giving residents the chance to find out more about the services on offer and opportunities to volunteer."

Pam Luck, WCAVA's group development worker, said: "Rugby has a vibrant voluntary and community sector and this event provides a great opportunity to come together to learn about, and promote, the services on offer across the borough."

Our Rugby, Our Future runs from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Refreshments will be available for free.