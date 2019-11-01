Staff in Rugby McDonald's given the option to wear bodycams to deter anti-social behaviour

Staff in Rugby's Market Place branch of McDonald's have been given the option to wear bodycams in a bid to deter anti-social behaviour.

A spokesperson for McDonald's told the Advertiser there is no company-wide policy on employees wearing body cameras, nor any plans to roll out an initiative.

But, following instances of anti-social behaviour in the area, staff at the Market Place branch have been told they can wear one if they feel it necessary.

The spokesperson added: "The safety of our people and customers is our absolute priority.

"We are aware of recent anti-social behaviour in the area and continue to act as good neighbour by looking at ways to help reduce these incidences.”