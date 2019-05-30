Storm the White House and rescue the president at new laser tag game in Rugby's Yum Yum World

Rugbeians are being called to storm the White House and rescue the president from the clutches of assassins as part of a newly-opened laser tag game in Yum Yum World.

The Laser X arena on the first floor of the High Street sweet store and play area first opened on Sunday, May 26.

Photo: Yum Yum World.

And the owners of Yum Yum World, Neil Busby and Simon Hawker, said it is proving a huge hit.

Mr Hawker said: "We built the arena ourselves and we're using the newest laser guns from America.

"It's the opposite to the usual 'run in and shoot everyone' games, there's lots of different games you can play, you can even go in solo.

"But I think the team games are the most enjoyable - there's a bit of competition to it as well with the scoring.

Photo: Yum Yum World.

"The kids are really enjoying the competitive side of it, it doesn't matter if they win or lose.

"We're even having mums and dads coming in and having a go."

Mr Hawker said the idea for the White House and bunker theme came from the film Olympus Has Fallen - in which a group of terrorists storm the White House and take the US president hostage.

He said: "I've taken my children to other laser tag games in the UK and the US, and I found a lot of it is the same as it has been for the last 20 years - we wanted to do something different.

The armoury, stocked with the latest weapons from America. Photo: Yum Yum World.

"I've already had people from six laser tag arenas around the country who want to come and see how we have done things."

Mr Busby said he thinks the new game is a great asset for the town centre.

The minimum age to play is seven years, and players must also be at least 1.1 metres tall.

