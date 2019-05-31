Struggle is on for quarter of workers in Rugby who earn below the Real Living Wage

Almost a quarter of workers in Rugby earn below the Real Living Wage, ONS figures show.

Charities and trade unions have warned of a “rising tide of in-work poverty” across the country, with millions struggling to make ends meet.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal 23.9% of jobs in Rugby earn less than the real living wage – around 9,000 workers.

They are among a pool of more than 6 million others “struggling to make ends meet” because their wages are less than they need to cover the basics, according to Frances O’Grady of the Trades Union Congress.

The Real Living Wage, which was £8.75 per hour when the data was compiled but has since been revised to £9, is set by the Living Wage Foundation. It is higher than the living wage introduced by the Government in 2016, which is the legal minimum employers can pay workers aged 25 and over, and instead calculates the minimum amount a person needs to earn to meet their everyday living costs.

Across the West Midlands, 24.7% of jobs pay below the Real Living Wage.