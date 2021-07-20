Talented Ashlawn student has her painting selected to appear at Royal Academy of Arts exhibition

Ismay with her piece.

A skilled young artist from Rugby s Ashlawn School has had her work selected from thousands of entries to appear in a national exhibition at The Royal Academy of Arts in London.

The atmospheric oil painting, named ‘The Commute’, was produced by 17-year-old Ismay Sandoe who is a Sixth Former at Ashlawn School.

After submitting her application earlier this year, Ismay’s artwork was selected from over 33,000 entries from across the country to appear in the Young Artists’ Summer Show 2021 at the Royal Academy of Arts, as well as featuring in the associated online exhibition.

'The Commute'

Ashlawn Principal Siobhan Evans said: “We are incredibly proud of Ismay and what she has achieved.

“To have your artwork on display in such a prestigious and iconic venue is something that many artists only dream of, so it is fantastic to see one of our students realising their ambitions.

“Ismay is so modest about her achievements, but she has worked so hard and put in many, many hours to create such an outstanding piece of art.

"I know that she will also inspire many of our younger pupils to showcase their creativity and develop their artistic talents.”

Ismay’s artwork will appear in the Young Artists’ Summer Show 2021 at the Royal Academy of the Arts from July 13 until August 8.