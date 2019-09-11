Tenant's 'shocking experience' as their Rugby house collapses

A tenant has spoken of their shocking experience as their Rugby home collapsed while work was being carried out on a neighbouring property.

Claremont Road in Rugby is closed between Wells Street and Tom Brown Street after a building collapsed on the evening of Tuesday, September 10.

Photo submitted by the tenant of the house.

No one is reported to have been injured in the incident which, happened while work was being carried out on a neighbouring property.

The tenant of the house has contacted the Advertiser - they said: "It was a shocking experience and no one is accepting liability.

"Our landlord is confused what is covered by his building insurance and the contractor doesn't want to accept liability."

More information as we get it.

