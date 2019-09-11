The route and times for the OVO Energy Tour of Britain when it comes to Warwickshire

This week some of the world's best cyclists will be coming through Warwickshire for the OVO Energy Tour of Britain.

Stage seven of the tour will be kicking off at Warwick Racecourse on Friday (September 13).

Here's some information about the route, times and road closures.

The times

Warwick Racecourse (start) ~ 11am

Leek Wootton ~ 11.15am

The route map for stage seven of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain.

Kenilworth ~ 11.20am

Hunningham Hill ~ 1.40pm - 2.15pm

Ashorne ~ 2pm - 2.30pm

Wellesbourne ~ 2pm - 2.40pm

A closer look at the route map for stage seven of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain.

Burton Dassett ~ 2.45pm - 3pm

Burton Dassett Country Park (Finish) ~ 3.20pm - 4.10pm

Times are approximate and dependent on the speed of the riders.

The route

The OVO Energy Tour of Britain will travel through all five districts and boroughs of Warwickshire for the first time and will end in Burton Dassett Country Park.

The 188.7km route will visit Warwick, Kenilworth, the University of Warwick, Meriden, Fillongley, Atherstone, Mancetter, Hartshill, Galley Common, Corley, Bedworth, Bulkington, Brinklow, Long Lawford, Bilton, Dunchurch, Kites Hardwick, Princethorpe, Ashorne, Wellesbourne, Ettington, Edgehill, Warmington, Temple Herdewyke, and includes three ascents of Burton Dassett on a 12km route.

The peloton will head up towards Meriden via Kenilworth and Berkswell, before travelling across North Warwickshire to Bedworth and Bulkington.

Riders will then head south towards Brinklow and the outskirts of Rugby, and back up to Princethorpe before racing along Fosse Way, down to Wellesbourne, and through Ettington and Edgehill.

Two Eisberg Sprints await competitors during the stage, the first at Brinklow, and the second at Pillerton Priors.

Competitors will then face three Skoda King of the Mountain challenges in a gruelling final stretch including two full loops of Burton Dassett County Park before crossing the tour’s first-ever hill top finish line.

Road closures and delays

Motorists are being warned of a number of road closures as Warwickshire prepares for the return of the UK’s premier men’s cycle race.

Rolling closures will be in effect when the OVO Energy Tour of Britain passes through the county on Friday reducing disruption on local roads, with long closures also being kept to a minimum.

Warwickshire County Council has urged locals to plan ahead when travelling on the day of the race and to make sure others are aware of the planned closures as well as parking restrictions.

Thousands are expected to line the streets as the tour returns to Warwickshire for the second year running, with the world’s best cyclists setting off at Warwick Racecourse before tackling the 188.7km route, which culminates in a hill-top finish at Burton Dassett Country Park.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are expecting huge crowds to be lining the streets when the tour passes through the county, but for those who have prior engagements on the day, we will once again be making use of rolling road closures to reduce disturbances.

“These rolling closures will be in place across the county, designed to keep roads closed as briefly as possible, and ensure the day is enjoyable for everyone.

“The roads surrounding the finish at Burton Dassett Country Park will be subject to permanent closures throughout the day, so please take this into consideration when making travel arrangements.

“It would be fantastic to see those that aren’t travelling out of the county showing their support and joining in the excitement by watching the tour go past their homes and workplaces.”

Warwickshire Police is also urging residents to be aware of road closures and to plan their journeys.

Inspector Daren Webster said: "Following the success of previous tours in Warwickshire over the past couple of years we're delighted to welcome the tour back again this year. It will be wonderful to see some of the world's top cyclists battling it out in a televised individual time trial on the streets of our county.

"To allow the race to pass through there will be fixed road closures in place throughout the day to allow the race to start and finish safely.

"While inevitably there will be disruption due to the nature of the event, the event organisers will keep this to a minimum.

"Our Safer Neighbourhood Teams will be in attendance for community engagement and reassurance."

Long road closures includes:

Sun Rising Hill in Tysoe from the junction of Tysoe Rd to Sugarswell Lane. It will be a 'public safety closure to be used if necessary' from 8am to 6pm on Friday September 13.

In the Avon Dassett area there will be a closure of Dassett Road from the junction of the B4100 to Village road, a closure of Burton Hills Road from the junction of Village Road to the junction of Avon Dassett Road and there will be a closure of Dassett Road from the junction of Avon Dassett Road to the junction of the B4100.

These closures are due to be in place from 5am to 7.30pm on Friday (September 13).

