Theatre in Rugby up for regional award

The Macready Theatre, Rugby’s recently launched professional theatre has already been selected as a finalist in a regional competition.

The theatre, sponsored by CEMEX, which only released its spring programme on April 16, is a finalist in the 2019 Muddy Stilettos Awards Best Theatre category.

Other finalists include Coventry’s Belgrade Theatre, Leamington’s Spa Centre and the RSC in Stratford and the theatre with the most public votes will win.

The Macready’s aims are to educate and inspire providing a programme of professional touring theatre at a competitive price with a third of all tickets made available to local state school groups for free during term time.

Its first event, ‘The Greatest Showman Singalong’ featuring a stunt professional opera singer, was a sell-out followed by another sell-out of the Pizza & Jazz event last weekend. The Christmas Show has already sold out half of the dates.

Other shows to look forward to include Morgan & West’s ‘Utterly Spiffing Spectacular Magic Show’ on 28 May, with Edinburgh Festival previews in July followed by a just-announced regular Manfords Comedy Club night starting 28 September.

Andrew Taylor, head of St. Gabriel’s CofE Academy, said he was delighted the Macready Theatre is so passionate about providing educational and cultural experiences for children.

He said: “Front and centre in their aims is to ensure more pupils have access to top-quality artists and professionals, inspiring the next generation and giving them the means to train and perform in a great venue. They are doing a huge amount to raise cultural awareness and opportunity in Rugby

town and our pupils are already benefiting from this."

Rich Warren, operations director of Rugby First said: “The Macready Theatre is a fantastic addition culturally to Rugby and the wider region and a big boost to Rugby Town Centre. Their tie in with local schools, with the support of Cemex, is a model for how business and the wider community can come

together to deliver magical outcomes”

Theatre manager, Fiona Sharp, said she was thrilled the Macready had been shortlisted by the public so early on into the new venture.

“Theatre uplifts spirits and changes lives so I am honoured to be creating a programme of entertaining, compelling, and I hope, unforgettable theatre for the Rugby community.

“I hope people vote for us now, winning such award will help raise our profile and ensure we can continue to provide a professional programme for everyone. We already have some Edinburgh Festival previews which is an amazing chance for Rugby to ‘see it here first’ and who knows, it might

be the next West End hit.”

People are asked to vote for the Macready in the Best Theatre Category via the awards page at www.warks.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/ by noon on May 22.

The Macready Theatre’s full programme can be found at www.macreadytheatre.co.uk