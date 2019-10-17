Would you choose any of these names?

These are the top 10 baby girl names for 2020 – and what they mean

Picking out a baby name is an important decision and with so many to choose from, it can be difficult to settle on a favourite.

If you are having a baby in 2020 and are in need of some inspiration, baby naming website Nameberry has compiled a list of the most popular monikers for newborn girls next year – and the meaning behind them. Would you choose any of these?

1. Elsie

Meaning: Pledged to God
2. Margot

Meaning: Pearl
3. Cornelia

Meaning: Latin for horn
4. Emilia

Meaning: Rival
