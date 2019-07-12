This Grade II listed Rugby house has a fascinating history, here is a peek inside

The three-bedroom Shann House on Dunchurch Road was designed from 1933 to 1934 by the world-famous modernist architect Serge Chermayeff. And the Grade II listed house, made of four-inch reinforced concrete, is now available to rent from Rose & Sargent - click here for more information.

Historian Alan Powers wrote: "As one of the earlier examples of a modern movement house in England, and one of the first in the Midlands, the Shann House attracted much local attention but no overt hostility."

Russian-born Mr Chermayeff, whose son attended Rugby School, designed the house for Dr and Mrs Shann. Dr Shann was the biology master at Rugby school.

WhenMr Chermayeff gave a lecture at Rugby School in which he claimed he could build a labour-saving house for a middle class family at a reasonable cost, Mrs Shann found a plot of land in Dunchurch and the work began.

If you include terracing, the drive, built-in furniture and equipment, the house cost 1,400 to build.

