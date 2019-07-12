This Grade II listed Rugby house has a fascinating history, here is a peek inside
If you have ever walked or driven past this striking house and wondered what it looks like up close you wouldn't be the first - the house has been intriguing Rugbeians since it was built almost 90 years ago.
The three-bedroom Shann House on Dunchurch Road was designed from 1933 to 1934 by the world-famous modernist architect Serge Chermayeff. And the Grade II listed house, made of four-inch reinforced concrete, is now available to rent from Rose & Sargent - click here for more information.
Historian Alan Powers wrote: "As one of the earlier examples of a modern movement house in England, and one of the first in the Midlands, the Shann House attracted much local attention but no overt hostility."
WhenMr Chermayeff gave a lecture at Rugby School in which he claimed he could build a labour-saving house for a middle class family at a reasonable cost, Mrs Shann found a plot of land in Dunchurch and the work began.