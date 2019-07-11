Thrill-seekers in Rugby invited to brave Ricoh zip wire challenge for Myton

Thrill-seekers in Rugby are being given a rare chance to help the Myton Hospices.

Brave fundraisers are invited to zip wire down Ricoh Arena on July 20 to help raise up to £40,000.

The challenge will see participants dangling 40 metres above the pitch.

The charity needs to raise £9.2 million this year to support patients with terminal illnesses, as well as their loved ones.

One group already signed up to the challenge will be soaring across Ricoh Arena as knights in shining armour.

Lewis Copson, Hannah Copson, Jay McCabe and Isabel Montoro Rodriguez will be donning the costumes to try and raise a combined total of £800.

For more information about taking part in Ricoh Arena Zip Wire 2019 visit www.mytonhospice.org/zipwire

To sponsor Lewis and his group visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/zipwirewarriors