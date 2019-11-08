Two family-run fish and chip shops in Rugby catch a Good Food Award - what's their secret?

Andreas Kattou of Fish Plus in Overslade, shows the shop's latest award. Photo: Fish Plus, Facebook.

Fish Plus on Bilton Road was one of thousands of fish and chip shops across the country that was nominated for the 2020 Good Food Award for fish and chips.

The awards are decided through public votes, and the mother and son team Andreas and Angela Kattous were one of 200 fish and chip shops, and two in Rugby, which caught a win.

Mr Kattous said: "I'm so grateful to the staff and the customers who have made this possible.

Brownsover Fish Bar also won an award. Photo: Google Streetview.

"A lot of our staff have been here for years and we're like a family."

"The biggest challenge has been other fish and chip shops opening - since we started about three or four others have opened in the area.

"And people like the convenience of not having to travel far to get fish and chips - but I have some customers who drive from as far as Leamington and Northampton.

"We even have people who fly home from Australia and one of the first things they do when they get here is come and get some fish and chips.

"They say 'we can't find any good fish and chips in Australia' - maybe I should open a shop over there too," he joked.

What's the secret to success? Mr Kattous said it is consistency, simplicity and good customer service.

"So many fish and chip shops do lots of different kinds of things.

"We do sell kebabs but we mostly try to keep it simple and stick to what we know - which is fish and chips."

This is not Fish Plus's first award - in 2014 they won 'Best Fish and Chip Shop'.

Competition is stiff, Mr Kattous said, with Rugby having a lot of fish and chip shops for its size.

"There are some really good fish and chip shops in the area," he added.

Brownsover Fish Bar also caught an award

Brownsover Fish Bar on Hollowell Way is another Rugby winner.

The shop is run by husband and wife Dula and Vas Alexandrou - who took it over three years ago after it had been run by the same person for 35 years.

Mrs Alexandrou said: "I've been in the industry from the start - my father was probably the first Greek man to start a fish and chip shop in Birmingham."

Mrs Alexandrou said it was tough at first, because customers were so used to the previous owner.