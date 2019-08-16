Veterans and residents invited to attend the funeral of Rugby RAF veteran who died with no relatives

The Royal British Legion is asking Rugbeians to come and attend the funeral of a Rugby RAF veteran who died aged 80 with no relatives.

Royal Air Force veteran David Walter Smith died on July 18.

He has no relatives, prompting Royal British Legion Rugby No.1 Branch to ask people to attend the funeral to give Mr Smith 'the send off he deserves'.

A spokesperson said: "Are you available to attend, are there any veterans who may be able to attend?

"Beret/medals if you have them and give this gentleman the send off he deserves."

Mr Smith's funeral will take place at 10am on Monday, August 19 at the Avon Chapel, Rainsbrook Crematorium on Ashlawn Road (CV22 5QQ).