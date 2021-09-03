Warwickshire charity that provides vital support to emergency services gets funding boost

A charity that provides vital support to emergency services for lost or injured people in rural areas have been given a funding boost.

Warwickshire Search and Rescue were recently awarded a grant of £10,629 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The charity relies completely on donations to keep the team operational, purchase essential team equipment and to be able to provide professional training for members.

Ian Malins and Steve Brown conducting a search and rescue operation. Photo supplied

The charity conducted 55 searches in 2020 and more than 30 call outs so far in 2021.

The donation has enabled the charity to take to the skies using specialised drones that provides a birds-eye view of the landscape.

Thanks to the drones' aerial maneuverability and thermal cameras, search and rescue operations can be undertaken much more efficiently and safer than on-foot teams.

Ian Malins, chair of Warwickshire Search and Rescue said: "This support from the Morrisons Foundation has been instrumental in enabling Warwickshire Search and Rescue to train and equip our newly formed drone team.

Connor Patmore, vice chair of Warwickshire Search and Rescue. Photo supplied

"This will enhance our search capabilities and mean we can be more effective in supporting our police colleagues on high risk / vulnerable missing person searches."

Joe Scargill, Morrisons Foundation specialist said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to provide a grant for this potentially life-saving piece of equipment for Warwickshire Search and Rescue.

"Knowing that this locally trusted charity is now better-equipped to rescue missing persons really does make me proud, particularly as the summer draws to a close and the nights are setting in early, which means the vital support the charity offers is needed more than ever.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives.

Tess Lukehurst, Fundraising Lead of Warwickshire Search and Rescue. Photo supplied