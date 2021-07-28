Warwickshire residents are being encouraged to get involved with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games exactly one year before the event begins

Today (Wednesday, July 28) marks exactly one year to go until the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games starts and Warwickshire residents are being encouraged to get involved in the sporting event.

Several events in the games will be taking place in the county next summer, with the cycling road race taking place through the roads of Warwick and starting and ending at St Nicholas Park and the lawn bowls and para lawn bowls taking place at Victoria Park in Leamington.

A ballot exclusive to Warwickshire and West Midlands residents to get tickets for the games is open until Friday (July 30).

Centre Left to Right: Rachel Baconnet (Green Spaces, Rural Economy and Lead for the Games, Warwickshire County Council) Cllr Liam Bartlett (Portfolio Holder for Culture, Leisure & Tourism, Warwick District Council) Perry the Bull (CWG Mascot) and Cllr Heather Timms (Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture at Warwickshire County Council). At St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

More information is available at www.birmingham2022.com/ticketsThe games’ organisers are also recruiting an army of 13, 000 volunteers to join the Commonwealth Collective.

Anyone interested in helping out at the games can visit https://www.birmingham2022.com/get-involved/volunteering/

Beyond volunteering, there are a number of open vacancies in various areas that will be essential in making the games an enjoyable spectacle for all.

Find out what jobs are available at https://birmingham2022.gigroup.com/ For businesses, there are a range of contracting opportunities with the games.

300 drones lit up the skies of Birmingham last night (July 27) to celebrate one year to go until the start of the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the announcement that the main public ticket ballot will run from 8-30 September 2021. To register for tickets, go to www.birmingham2022.com

More information about these can be found on the tendering portal https://www.birmingham2022.com/business/tender-opportunities/Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Heritage, Culture and the Environment, said: “We are very excited that there is only one year to go until the games and very proud that the location of the Birmingham 2022 road race will be Warwick and that, with our partners in the District Council, we will be hosting this incredible event.

“Warwickshire has been building an international reputation as a venue for world-class cycling for years since the county first hosted a stage of the Women’s Tour and, later, of the Tour of Britain. This is another opportunity for us to shine in front of a global audience.

“The Games coming to our region is truly a once in a lifetime event and having early access to the ticket ballot is something that I hope many of our residents will take advantage of.

“It’s a packed roster of world-class sporting events throughout the Commonwealth Games, from cycling to swimming, Lawn Bowls to basketball, so there really is something for everyone and with tickets starting as low as £8 for under 16, there is no better time than now to book your seats for West Midlands history.

300 drones lit up the skies of Birmingham last night (July 27) to celebrate one year to go until the start of the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the announcement that the main public ticket ballot will run from 8-30 September 2021. To register for tickets, go to www.birmingham2022.com

“I also hope to see lots of our residents taking advantage of all the volunteering opportunities with the Commonwealth Collective and our businesses taking advantage of the wide range of tendering opportunities.”

More information about the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games can be found online at https://www.birmingham2022.com/