Warwickshire residents gather to celebrate Historic County Flags Day

People from around the county joined Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council to celebrate Historic County Flags Day taking place on July 23.

The aim of this national event is to show the world how proud we are of our counties and all we have to offer in terms of history, heritage and vibrancy.

Warwickshire’s county flag will be among 50 county flags which will be flown outside Parliament for the first time on July 23, to celebrate the day.

In Warwickshire Cllr Izzi Seccombe was joined by 20 residents, of all ages and from all parts of the county, in the garden of the Grade II listed Judges House, Warwick.

The group held aloft the Warwickshire flag which is flown outside the County council’s offices at Shire Hall each day.

There’s a great deal to celebrate about living in Warwickshire – from Shakespeare and George Eliot, to ‘Silicon Spa’ and Kingsbury Water Park; from Warwick and Kenilworth Castles, to Alpaca farms and literary events; from botanical gardens and the British Motor Museum, to butterfly farms and the famous Rugby school – the County has much to offer residents and visitors alike

A key aim of the day is to encourage local people to learn about the history of where they live and appreciate how that history has helped create the communities we are today. Take a look at this short video of residents sharing what they love about Warwickshire for Historic County Flags Day.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council said: “We are delighted to support Historic County Flag Day and celebrate all that we have to be proud of.

"This is a fabulous county well known for bringing Shakespeare to the world, our magnificent historic castles, stunning countryside, diverse mix of towns and villages, vibrant economy and, above all, the people of Warwickshire - both past and present.”

Yvonne Hunter from Lighthorne said: “I moved here from London 33 years ago. It’s an amazing community with a wonderful landscape. And also some amazing volunteers – I work for the Citizens Advice Bureau in South Warwickshire and we depend on our volunteers to run the service. So it’s a really great county to be in as it provides that support to people who need it.”

John Price Lt Col (retired) from Kenilworth said: “I was born in Lapworth and I’ve always loved Warwickshire. There’s such a variety of gorgeous countryside and the architectural gems that you find in the towns and villages are a delight to behold. Plus, its very central from a travel point of view – if you want to get anywhere by road or air – Warwickshire is the place to be!”

Becky Reynolds from Stratford-upon-Avon said: “What I love about Warwickshire is the way the community comes together. Whatever needs doing, they’ll pull together and get it done. I love Warwickshire!”

John Slinn from Warwick said: “I love the rich history and architecture of Warwickshire.”

Vinod Kuma Shrestha, Queens Gurkha Signals, speaking on behalf of himself and Dudraj Khan, 2/2 Gurkha Rifles - both from Nuneaton said: “We love Warwickshire because the people of the county really love and support veterans. We have served in the Brigade of Gurkhas for over 30 years. It’s a really lovely county to live in and be a part of.”

The flags to go on display in Parliament Square on July 23 include the 37 registered county flags of England, the six Scottish county flags and the seven county flags of Wales.

Residents are invited to take part and share online what makes them proud about living in Warwickshire using: #bestwarwickshire