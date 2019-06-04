Well-wishers adorn Bilton sign with tributes to 18-year-old motorcyclist who died in collision

A Bilton sign has been adorned with tributes following the death of an 18-year-old motorcyclist in a collision last week.

Shortly before 10.15am on Tuesday, May 28, a collision took place between an elderly pedestrian, an 18-year-old on a Honda motorcycle and a white Citreon C3 in the Bilton Road and Main Street area.

The sign has been decorated with tributes to Daniel.

Two off-duty nurses administered first aid to biker Daniel Tuckey before he was taken by air to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire - but he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The pedestrian, a woman in her eighties, sustained serious injuries and the driver of the Citroen was uninjured.

And now the Bilton sign on Main Street has been decorated with floral tributes, cards, a teddy bear and football shirts celebrating the memory of Daniel.

One tribute reads: "You my friend are the best brother, best friend, best son, best boyfriend and best person anyone could ever wish to have in their lives."

Another reads: "You lit up every room you walked in."

Police are asking anyone who saw the collision contact them by calling 101, quoting incident number 88 of 28 May 2019.