We're in the final! Scenes of celebrations in a pub near Rugby after England beat Denmark 2-1

England fans at The Chequers pub in Swinford. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Hundreds of England fans were once again celebrating in the pubs across the Rugby borough after England's amazing 2-1 win over Denmark.

History was made last night (Wednesday) when England reached their first major final since 1966 - and our photographer Andrew Carpenter joined fans at The Chequers pub in Swinford.

Here are some of his photos.

Front, Landlord Brian Priest with England fans at The Chequers pub in Swinford. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Feel free to email your photos of the celebrations to [email protected]

England fans at The Chequers pub in Swinford. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

