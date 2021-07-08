We're in the final! Scenes of celebrations in a pub near Rugby after England beat Denmark 2-1
Our photographer Andrew Carpenter joined fans at a football-mad village pub near Rugby
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 8:42 am
Hundreds of England fans were once again celebrating in the pubs across the Rugby borough after England's amazing 2-1 win over Denmark.
History was made last night (Wednesday) when England reached their first major final since 1966 - and our photographer Andrew Carpenter joined fans at The Chequers pub in Swinford.
Here are some of his photos.
Feel free to email your photos of the celebrations to [email protected]