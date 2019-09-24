Win dream wedding and help cancer patients with spectacular Arden’s Angels raffle in Rugby

A blushing bride-to-be could walk down the aisle in style thanks to a charity raffle.

The lucky winner with the £20 ticket will bag a beautiful bridal gown worth £600, donated by Rugby woman Sam Cook, to raise money for Arden’s Angels. The brand new gown is size 12 from Wed2Be. There’s also a host of other wedding related items for the winner, including a pre-wedding photography or engagement shoot from Lisa Cole. The Angels have raised thousands of pounds for the Arden Cancer Centre at Walsgrave.

The dress is on display at Sass in Regent Street, Rugby. Raffle tickets can be bought through Sam Cook or Lisa Cole on Facebook or by visiting Sass.

Prizes so far are: two hours photography or pre-wedding photo shoot by Lisa Cole Photography

Bridal nails by Natasha Ann Cottrell

Dress alterations by Deborah Simmonds

Groom’s suit by Salters

Bridal hair by Experience hair salon

Bridal make up by Sophie @ Belle Peau

Bridesmaids gifts by Halainn Alsie Pendants

6” chocolate drip cake by For Goodness Cake

For more information, email ardenangels@yahoo.com