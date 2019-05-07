Winning Miss Teen is dream for Rugby school student

Hopeful Rugby High School student Georgina Hopwood has won a place in the semi-final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2018/19.

She has beaten off competition to be named as one of the semi-finalists.

Georgina, 15, said: “I have a fundraising page to raise money for Together for Short Lives, any amount donated would be appreciated. Please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/georgina-hopwoodmissteengreatbritain.”