Would you call 999 if your watch stopped? Warwickshire Police reveals ridiculous 999 calls it has received

Warwickshire Police has revealed five absurd 999 calls it has previously received as it urges people to only call 999 in an emergency.

A spokesperson revealed that the subjects of the five calls were: “I need the telephone number for my solicitor.

“Have you got the time? My watch has stopped.

“My neighbour has parked on the pavement.

“I’m not happy with the service I’ve received when I ordered some fast food.

“My neighbour's chickens are in my garden."

The spokesperson added: "These are just a few examples of calls we’ve previously received on 9️9️9️."

Police advise that you should call 101 in a situation that is not an emergency. If you call 101 you will be connected to your local police.

999 is for emergencies such as a risk to life or threat of harm, a crime in progress, when offenders are nearby or when there is a collision and the road is blocked and there are injuries.

