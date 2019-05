Rugby author and historian Christine Hancock will be at Hunts Bookshop on Saturday to sign copies of her novel, Bright Axe.

This is the second in the Byrhtnoth Chronicles series set in the 10th century, about an Anglo-Saxon warrior.

Christine is one of the Rugby Town Guides and a family and local historian.

You can meet her at Hunts Bookshop between 11am and 2pm on Saturday, May 4.

Ask her about life in the Anglo-Saxon period, or the history of Rugby.