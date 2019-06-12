Young people showcase talents at special live show in Rugby

Young people will showcase their talents at a special live show in Rugby on Sunday.

Members of Warwickshire-based youth arts organisation Aspire in Arts will perform a mix of original and contemporary cover songs, plus street dance performances.

It takes place at the Benn Hall and tickets are £4 each on the door, with all proceeds going back to the youth project. Doors open at 6.30pm.

The project, ‘Beats, Bars and Banter’ is funded by the National Foundation for Youth Music, with additional support from Rugby Borough Council. It is open to young people aged 11-25 in Rugby.

For more information and Aspire in Arts projects, email info@aspireinarts.org