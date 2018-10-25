Person struck by train on rail line near Rugby

The rail line between Birmingham and Northampton, passing through Rugby, was suspended for part of Thursday October 25 after reports of someone being struck by a train.

Services were suspended as emergency services deal with an incident near to the line between Rugby and Coventry. The line reopened at around 2.20pm.

West Midlands Railway, London Northwestern Railway, and Virgin Trains services have all been hit. Tickets are being accepted on other routes, and replacement bus services have been requested as well.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called at 10.50am to the line near Brandon Wood Golf Course to reports of a person who had been struck by a train. An ambulance, a paramedic officer, and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance are there.