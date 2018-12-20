Pharmacy opening times in Rugby over Christmas 2018 and the New Year

Pharmacy opening times
Here are the opening times of the pharmacies in Rugby over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The pharmacy at Boots the Chemist at Junction 1 Retail Park is open as normal on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; 9am-6pm on Boxing Day; open as normal on New Year's Eve; and from 9am-6pm on New Year's Day.

LLoyds Pharmacy in Sainsbury's at Dunchurch Road is open as normal on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; open 10am-4pm on Boxing Day; open as normal on New Year's Eve; 10am-4pm on New Year's Day.

Rowlands Pharmacy in Corporation Street is open from 8.30am to 1pm and 1.30pm to 6pm on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; closed on Boxing Day; open 8.30am-1pm and 1.30pm-6pm on New Year's Eve; and closed on New Year's Day.

The pharmacy at the Chapel Street Asda will be open as normal on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; open from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day; open as normal on New Year's Eve; and open from 10am-5pm on New Year's Day

