Planning permission granted to convert listed building near Rugby into homes

Heritage lovers will soon be able to move into the grounds of a 17th Century listed building in a village .

Developer Richard Morgan already has permission to split Old Hall in Lilbourne Road, Clifton-upon-Dunsmore, into four separate homes and at this week’s planning committee of Rugby Borough Council he was granted permission to build three detached homes in the gardens of the Grade II listed property.

In his report to councillors, planning officer Nathan Lowde said that while there had been no objections from Heritage England, the parish council, local district councillor and three neighbours had objected to the scheme saying that it would be an overdevelopment of the site and lead to neighbouring properties being overlooked.

Cllr Leigh Hunt (Con Clifton, Newton and Churchover) also said the parking arrangements were also unsatisfactory and paved the way for a dispute ‘just waiting to happen’.

But councillors were told that extra parking spaces had been provided for the three four-bed homes so that they more than met council standards and planning permission was granted unanimously.