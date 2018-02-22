Plans for McDonald's on Gala Bingo site spark criticism

Plans for a two-storey McDonald’s at the former Gala Bingo site in Rugby town centre have attracted criticism.

Rugby Liberal Democrats argue the McDonald’s, off Evereux Way, could cause traffic problems, fuel childhood obesity, spoil the look of the area, and the site would be better used as a bus terminal.

Cllr Noreen New, Paddox Ward, said: “The site is close to many school routes and the park.

“It will not encourage healthy living and may even contribute to childhood obesity, because it’s easier to get fast food than cook a healthy balanced meal.

I’m also concerned about the potential for increased litter in the town centre and the residential areas nearby.”

Cllr Marion Nash, Rokeby and Overslade, said: “This is not the type of development that we want to see on this important site in Rugby town centre.

“Should this planning application be approved and implemented, one of the first things that visitors will see on arrival to Rugby is a major McDonald’s drive-through, which does not reflect the diversity and culture that abounds within the town and is so valued by the local community.”

Plans show the building sited along the street-front, with parking to the rear.

The site is being used as a pay-and-display car park which is accessed from North Street.

Traffic would access the proposed McDonald’s from Evereux Way. It would have 45 parking spaces and two order-bay spaces.

A spokesperson for Rugby Lib Dems said: “The proposed road will cut across existing traffic flow causing traffic congestion between the existing pelican crossing and cars accessing and exiting from Cemex House.”

Outline planning permission for a foodstore on the site was granted in 2016. The developer argues the planned restaurant would have a lower impact on traffic conditions than a previous food store proposal.

