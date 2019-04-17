Plans go in for 210 home development in Rugby, with a new primary school

A planning application has been made to build 210 homes and a new primary school in Rugby.

Warwick-based L&Q Estates, which was previously known as Gallagher Estates, has put forward an outline planning application for up to 210 homes on land off Coventry Road in Cawston in the town.

The proposals include 30 per cent affordable homes along with a two-form entry primary school on the site which is part of a wider allocation for housing in the emerging Rugby Borough Local Plan.

The outline application, which deals only with the principle of development and access, covers land to the south of Coventry Road. If approved, the development would see a new roundabout built along Coventry Road.

Glen Langham, group planning director at L&Q Estates, said the range of homes would be in keeping with the area following its extensive consultation with the local community.

He said: “The application has now been submitted for a combination of housing and a primary school which will ensure the early delivery of the school to meet the education needs of the wider proposed development in south west Rugby.

“We are hoping the application will be approved this autumn and development work would then start in the middle of next year.

“The submission took into account feedback from local residents following a public exhibition at Cawston Grange Primary School last November.

“This development over 34 acres will include open spaces and is part of the first phase of the South West Rugby Allocation which aims to create over 5,000 homes.

“This is our third planning application in recent times in Rugby and our track record as master developers underlines our ability to deliver high-quality residential developments on time.”