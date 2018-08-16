Plans revealed for Rugby's 'Mr Kipling' roundabout

Rugby’s ‘Mr Kipling roundabout’ will be adorned with sculptures and a floral centrepiece next spring.

Urban & Civic, the developers behind the Houlton estate, agreed to sponsor the roundabout for five years after Mr Kipling announced it was leaving the town.

The Leicester Road roundabout has already been stripped of its Mr Kipling branding.

Sculptures representing different scenes of the community enjoying the outdoors, including children playing and families riding bicycles, will be the focal point on the new design.

A floral display, part of Rugby in Bloom, will also form part of the update.

Johanne Thomas, of Urban & Civic, said: “We are delighted to reveal our designs for the much-loved Leicester Road roundabout, which has been a landmark in Rugby for many years.”