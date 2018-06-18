Poirot actor David Suchet back at Braunston Marina for historic narrowboat rally

Poirot actor David Suchet will be returning to Braunston Marina at the weekend to open this year’s historic narrowboat and canal festival.

After an absence of ten years, the distinguished actor and waterways enthusiast said he was delighted to be returning to the marina.

On David’s last visit in 2008, the theme was the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the launch of Raymond, the last wooden narrowboat built for the English canals.

This year’s theme is the 60th anniversary.

David said: “Ten years away from the cut has been ten years too long.

“It will be great to be back on board Raymond for the opening of the 2018 Braunston Historic Narrowboat Rally.”

Attractions include the famous Braunston beer tent, music and morris dancers.

The festival is co-sponsored by Braunston Marina and Towpath Talk and runs from June 23-24.

From its small beginnings in 2003, the Braunston Historic Narrowboat Rally has become the premier rally and festival on the English canals.

The 2017 event attracted 93 historic narrowboats,

On Sunday, June 24, at 6pm, Fiori Musicali will give what is billed as a concert of ‘glorious choral music by English Tudor composers’.

It will be performed in the nearby deserted village church at Wolfamcote. For more information telephone (01788) 891373.