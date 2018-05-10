Police appeal after assault in Rugby leaves 11-year-old boy with serious injury

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 11-year-old boy was left with a serious injury after being assaulted in Rugby.

The assault happened near the post office on Hillmorton Road between 3:30pm and 4:30pm on Tuesday, May 8.

An 11 year-old boy is reported to have been assaulted by another boy described as around 15 years-old, approximately 5ft 8in tall and wearing school uniform.

The victim was left shaken and sustained serious injury to his leg.

The offender is believed to have then left in the direction of the post office.

The investigating officer said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, who was in the area or who saw anyone acting suspiciously at the time.

"We are particularly keen to speak with a man who is believed to have witnessed the incident and intervened."

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 23/18029/18 of 8 May.