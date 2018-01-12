Police appeal after occupant assaulted and locked in toilet during Rugby burglary

Police are appealing for information following a robbery at a Rugby home in which the occupant was threatened, assaulted and locked in a toilet.

The robbery took place at approximately 9:15pm, on Monday January 8 from a premises on Orchid Way, Rugby.

Three people were disturbed while conducting a search of a property, they then proceeded to threaten the occupant, demanding to know where items were kept.

The occupant was assaulted and locked in a toilet before the suspects left the property

The suspects are described as white males with English accents; all three were wearing light coloured tracksuit bottoms.

Two were also wearing similar light coloured tops while the third had a dark blue stonewash jacket.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information in relation to it please contact Warwickshire police on 101 referencing incident 372s 08 January 2018.