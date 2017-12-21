Police appeal after three burglaries in Dunchurch

Police are appealing for information regarding three burglaries which took place in Dunchurch near Rugby.

The break-ins took place in the Weston Close area of the village on Saturday December 16 at around 5.30pm.

During the third burglary the suspects were disturbed.

They then threatened the occupant who had challenged them before making off - possibly in a red hatchback vehicle.

If anybody noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incidents or saw a red hatchback with three male occupants at around the time they can call Warwickshire Police on 101 referencing incident 345 of December 16.