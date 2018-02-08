Police appeal following robbery at Bilton Tesco Express

Police are appealing for witnesses after a customer and members of staff were threatened during a robbery on Tuesday, February 6, at Tesco Express in Bilton.

The robbery took place at the Tesco Express on Main Street at around 10.50pm.

Three men are reported to have entered the store and demanded keys to the safe and cash tills.

The men, who were reported to be carrying a bladed weapon, are believed to have threatened a customer and members of staff in the store before emptying cash from the tills and leaving in an unknown direction.

Detective constable Ant Episcopo of Rugby CID said: "I'd like to reassure the local community that we take all reports of this nature very seriously and we're thankful that nobody was injured, but the victims were left understandably shaken by the incident.

"Officers have been in the area providing reassurance and following a number of lines of enquiry, including house to house enquiries and forensic examinations and we're appealing to members of the public to contact us if they have any information.

"If you saw any suspicious behaviour in the area on Wednesday, please call police on 101 and quote incident number 409 of 6 February."

Alternatively, you can make a report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Police launched the appeal for witnesses today, February 8.