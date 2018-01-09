Police appeal for man who subjected rail passenger to homophobic abuse

Officers from British Transport Police are appealing for information after a man subjected a 23-year-old to homophobic abuse on a train passing through Rugby.

At around 7.20pm on Saturday, December 23, a person was travelling on the 7.03pm service to Wolverhampton.

The train was travelling between London Euston and Birmingham New Street.

While waiting for toilet to become available, the person was abused by a man in the same carriage.

The man made homophobic comments towards the individual and CCTV shows the same offender putting a teenage boy in a headlock, after the latter also queued for the toilet.

The offender got off the train in Wolverhampton, but told the station manager he was travelling to Shrewsbury.

British Transport Police said: "Hate crime of any description will not be tolerated on the rail network."

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, with reference 495 of 23 December.