Police appealing for help in locating medication lost in Rugby

Police are asking members of the public for help after medication was lost in Rugby on Saturday.

Warwickshire Police is reminding people not to take medication that is not prescribed to them after prescription drugs were reported lost.

A member of public is understood to have lost a bottle of methadone at around 8pm on Saturday (13 January) in the Chapel Street area close to The Black Swan pub.

Officers are keen to locate the bottle as it could be potentially harmful if taken by someone for whom it is not intended.

Anyone who finds the bottle is asked to hand it into a nearby pharmacy, medical centre or police station so the medication can be correctly and safely disposed of.