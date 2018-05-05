Police appealing for help locating wanted man believed to be in Rugby area

Police are appealing for help in locating a wanted man who is believed to be in the Rugby area.

Officers are asking the public to get in touch if they know the whereabouts of 18 year old Billy Alex Baraclough who is believed to be in the Rugby area.

Police are keen to locate him as he has failed to comply with his probation requirements and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Billy is described as a white male, with brown hair, slim build, and approximately 6ft tall.

Any members of the public who know his whereabouts are asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.