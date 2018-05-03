Police appealing for information after money stolen from cash point in Dunchurch

Police are appealing for witnesses after money was stolen from a cash point in Dunchurch.

The incident happened at about 4am yesterday (Wednesday May 2) at a service station on Coventry Road, where the offenders cut the machine open and stole the cash inside.

A dark coloured saloon was spotted acting suspiciously close to the scene near the A45 in Thurlaston.

Detective Constable Tom Willett said: “Fortunately no one was injured as a result of this incident, but it was carried out by determined individuals who may have put other road users at risk as they made their escape.

“We will be conducting house-to-house enquiries over the next few days.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, seen the dark coloured saloon, or who may have seen any suspicious activity earlier in the day.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or call Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.