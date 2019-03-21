Police appealing for Rugby residents' help in piecing together the life of woman whose body was discovered in Yorkshire

Police in Yorkshire are trying to build a picture of the life of a woman whose body was discovered in a remote location in the Yorkshire Dales.

North Yorkshire Police have said the body, which was discovered on the Pennine Way, between Pen-y-ghent and Horton in Ribblesdale, on 20 September 2004, has now been identified as that of Lamduan Armitage nee Seekanya.

The identification is a result of extensive enquiries and DNA testing with family members in Thailand.

Officers are now appealing for information from the UK and Thailand.

Lamduan, who would now be aged 51 and was married with three children, is originally from the Udon Thani province in northeast Thailand.

North Yorkshire Police are continuing to build a picture of Lamduan’s life in Thailand and at various places she lived in the UK between 1991 and 2004, including Portsmouth, Rugby and Preston.

Can you help?

Officers are seeking information from anyone who knew Lamduan Armitage nee Seekanya or her family between 1991 and up to the time she died in September 2004.

A spokesman said: "No matter how small or seemingly insignificant you think the information is, it could prove to be very important to help us establish details about Lamduan’s life and the circumstances surrounding her death."

Information can be given to the police by:

- Uploading it to the Major Incident Public Portal at mipp.police.uk

- Telephone: 01609 643147 (put +44 before the number if calling from outside the UK) – please leave a voicemail message including contact information if requested

- Email: ColdCaseReviewUnit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or go to crimestoppers-uk.org

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170002439 when providing information about this case