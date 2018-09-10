Police appealing for witnesses after robbery in Rugby

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following a robbery in Rugby yesterday (Sunday September 9).

At around 3.15am, a man in his forties was walking down an alleyway from Wentworth Road in the direction of the town, when he was assaulted by a group of people, believed to be male and female.

He was kicked numerous times, causing him to sustain bruising and swelling to his head, face and body which required hospital treatment.

The victim’s wallet, which contained cash, was then stolen from him.

Detective Constable Katherine Brock, based at Rugby Police Station, said: “An investigation has been launched and a number of enquiries are currently ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the offence or any suspicious behaviour in the area to please come forward. If you have any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident reference 54 of 9 September 2018.”