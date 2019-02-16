Police are concerned for the welfare of this man with links to Rugby

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 30-year-old man in Rugby who has gone missing.

Kallum Wilson was last seen at around 2.25pm this afternoon,Saturday February 16, on Lea Crescent going onto Parkfield Road in Rugby.

Mr Wilson is described as white, approximately 5'9", of medium build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a black jacket, blue/grey jogging bottoms and green Adidas trainers.

He is believed to have connections to the Rugby area.

Police said they are growing increasingly concerned for Kallum's welfare and would urge anyone who may have seen him to please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 217 of 16 February 2019.