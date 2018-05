Police are advising motorists to avoid a stretch of Rugby road if possible following a crash.

Warwickshire Police took to Twitter, stating: "RTC Butlers Leap, Rugby avoid the area if at all possible."

West Midlands Ambulance Service told the Advertiser they received a report of a four car collision at 2.34pm on the junction between Butlers Leap and Boughton Road.

At the time of publishing, no ambulances have been required to attend the scene.