Police believe man missing from village near Lutterworth may now be in Sheffield

Joseph Reynolds.

Police urgently looking for a missing Harborough man believe he may have travelled to Sheffield.

Officers have released the new information as they step up appeals to the public to help find Joseph Reynolds, 35, of Swinford, near Lutterworth.

He was last seen at about 10pm on Sunday (September 5) and was reported missing yesterday morning (Monday).

Officers now think Joseph may have travelled to Sheffield.

They are appealing for anyone who saw a man on the A14 or at the Catthorpe Interchange (junction 19 of the M1) on Sunday night or in the early hours of yesterday morning to come forward.

Joseph, who is 5ft 9ins tall, has never been missing before.

He is of a slim build and has short, mousey-coloured hair.

Joseph may be wearing either a black Berghaus waterproof coat or a brown jacket with a hood.

He is also believed to be wearing khaki chinos or jeans, black shoes and may be carrying a green hiking-style backpack.