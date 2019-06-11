Police 'branch out' into tree surgery to clear Rugby roads of trees downed by heavy winds

Police have worked through the night to clear several large trees which were blocking roads in Rugby after being downed by heavy winds.

Both Rugby Police and officers from OPU (Operational Patrol Unit) Warwickshire worked through the night to clear two large trees from Ashlawn Road and the Straight Mile at Franktion.

A spokesperson for Rugby Police took to Facebook this morning, stating: "With trees down on major roots across the area due to the storm, B shift Rugby Patrol have had to branch out into tree surgery overnight.

"Be sure to drive safely and leaf early for work today, allowing plenty of time to drive to the conditions."

OPU Warwickshire used their 4x4 and towing equipment to assist with the clearing of the trees.

A spokesperson for OPU Warwickshire said: "Please take care today there is a large amount of surface water and tree debris out on the roads."