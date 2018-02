Hunters Lane Recycling Centre in Rugby is closed after police shut-off Hunters Lane.

Warwickshire County Council said the road was closed because of a burst water main and a gas leak.

The council said it is unsure how long the disruption will last.

Other sites to be used include:

Princes Drive Leamington CV31 3PH

Cherry Orchard Kenilworth CV8 2SS

Judkins Nuneaton CV10 0HU