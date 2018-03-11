Police continue appeal for public's help in finding missing Rugby teenager

Police are continuing to appeal to the public for help in finding a missing teenager from Rugby

Osirus Jones, aged 14, was last seen in Rugby on Thursday February 22.

He is described as black, of a thin build, around 6' 3". He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured body warmer and white tracksuit bottoms.

He is known to frequent Long Lawford in Rugby.

Investigating officers are growing concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who sees Osirus or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or the Missing People Charity on 116 000.