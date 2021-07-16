Police launch missing person appeal for Rugby man who has not been seen for over a week

Alexis.

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man from Rugby who has not been seen for over a week.

Alexis was last seen at his home on 4 July, and the 38-year-old was reported missing three days later.

He is white, slim and 6ft 3in tall with short dark brown hair. He wears glasses.

Alexis has links to Coventry and police are following leads he may have travelled to the Doncaster area.