Police looking for wanted man with Rugby links

Police are appealing for help in finding a wanted man with links to Rugby.

Marcin Krzysztof Bober, 40, is wanted in connection with extradition proceedings in relation to offences of armed robbery, burglary and theft in Poland.

Sergeant Matthew Hooley said: "We are carrying out a number of enquiries to locate Marcin Bober, and as part of this, we are asking the public to please report any sightings of him.

"If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call Warwickshire Police on 101."

Information can also be given anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.