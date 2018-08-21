Police order travellers to leave Coton Park Drive encampment

Police have ordered travellers at an unauthorised encampment on Coton Park Drive to leave by tomorrow morning after their presence was considered to be having a 'significant' effect on residents.

Residents began complaining of loose horses behaving aggressively, foul-smelling fires and damage to a fence that appeared to have been done as travellers entered the site.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "Following conversations with senior managers at Persimmon Homes, Warwickshire Police have now taken over the control of the unauthorised encampment at Coton Park Drive due to the impact on the local community that has new been assessed as significant.

"Sec 61 Authority has been given and the trespassers have been given notice this morning to vacate the land by 10 am tomorrow morning 22/08/2018.

"This order carries a sanction that the identified vehicles may not return to this location within a three month period and if they do so they automatically commit an offence.

Warwickshire County Council first reported on the unauthorised encampment on Friday August 17 - although residents began reporting travellers moving to the site the day before.

Click here to learn more about the rights of travellers when they move onto land.

To report an unauthorised encampment, or to see the latest updates, click here.