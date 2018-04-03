Police release e-fit of man after distraction burglary in Warwickshire

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they wish to speak to in regards to a distraction burglary in Warwickshire.

The incident happened in Stratford between 2pm and 2.36pm on February 5 2018, when two men claiming to be from Orbit Housing tricked their way into a flat in Hertford Place.

One of the men distracted the occupant - a woman in her 40s - while the other man searched the property.

When the victim realised what they were doing she ordered them to leave.

The men left with cash.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident 220 of February 5 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Warwickshire Police is also warning people to be vigilant and have issued the following advice to help people avoid falling victim to distraction burglary:

Beware of anyone who says they are in a hurry - if in doubt, call a neighbour or friend

Check to see who is at the door by using your door viewer, or looking through a front window

Always put the chain on before you open the door as this is a barrier against unwanted callers

When an unexpected caller claims they work for one of the utility companies, they must be able to quote your password and unique customer number and produce an identity card:

As added proof of identity, genuine trades people should carry an identification card with their photograph on -check this carefully and keep the chain on

Make a note of your customer number, which can be found at the top of the utility bill and keep it handy - this number is unique to your household

All of the utility companies operate password schemes - contact the customer services department and set up a password with them

If you’re unsure about the caller’s identity telephone the company the caller claims to represent, but don’t rely on them giving you the number as it may be false - genuine callers won’t mind waiting.